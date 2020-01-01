Sports World: Wada stronger despite Russia scandal: Reedie

Wada stronger despite Russia scandal: Reedie

MONTREAL • Outgoing World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) president Craig Reedie has said the Russian doping scandal shows clean sport is under attack, but the body was more effective at weeding out cheats.

Taking stock of his six years in charge, the Briton, whose term ended yesterday, insisted Wada was "stronger" than ever as an intelligence department was set up after the state-sponsored scheme was exposed. While Russia has since appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over the four-year ban from major sporting events, Reedie added Wada has the will to stand up to the "cheating and corruption".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Brisbane is Sharapova's shot at fresh start

BRISBANE • Former tennis women's world No. 1 Maria Sharapova yesterday said she still had "a lot of fire" as she attempts to resurrect her career after an injury-plagued year.

The five-time Grand Slam winner will open her campaign at the Brisbane International next Monday after being handed a wild card by the organisers in preparation for the Australian Open.

The Russian has not played since a first-round loss to Serena Williams at the US Open and has slipped to 133rd in the world.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE