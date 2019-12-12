Sports World : Wada panel member mulling over role

Wada panel member mulling over role

LONDON • A highly respected British member of the World Anti-Doping Agency's athlete committee is questioning her future, after condemning the "spineless and appalling" decision not to issue a blanket ban on Russia from sport.

Retired Paralympian Victoria Aggar said allowing Russians to compete under a neutral flag at next year's Tokyo Olympics despite a four-year ban imposed on Monday made "a mockery of the system".

She also said she was wondering whether it was "worth associating myself with such a spineless organisation".

THE GUARDIAN

Embiid show has 76ers perfect at home

PHILADELPHIA • Joel Embiid had 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to help the Philadelphia 76ers remain unbeaten at home after a 97-92 National Basketball Association win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

The Sixers (18-7) improved to 13-0 at Wells Fargo Centre, their best home start since winning 22 games in a row in 1966-67 and are fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Will Barton led the Nuggets with 26 points as the visitors dropped to 14-8 and fifth in the Western Conference.

REUTERS