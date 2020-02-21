Sports World: Virus disrupts more local sporting events

Virus disrupts more local sporting events

The coronavirus outbreak has hit another two local large-scale sporting events.

The Singapore Sailing Federation announced that the March 14-17 Singapore Youth Sailing Championships will be cancelled. Participants will receive full refunds.

The first edition of the Manchester City Singapore Cup presented by Acronis, to take place from March 13 to 15, has also been postponed indefinitely. Teams may recoup their registration fees via PayNow or ActiveSG wallet.

Valcke, Al-Khelaifi face corruption charges

ZURICH • Former Fifa secretary-general Jerome Valcke and the chairman of media group BeIN Sports, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, were charged in connection with the award of television rights for the World Cup and Confederations Cup, Swiss prosecutors said yesterday.

Valcke, already banned by Fifa's ethics committee for 10 years for ethics violations, is suspected of awarding those rights to Al-Khelaifi in exchange for incitement and bribes.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE