Sports World: Vietnam GP cut from this year's F1 calendar

Vietnam GP cut from this year's F1 calendar

HANOI • Vietnam's 2020 Formula One Grand Prix has been cancelled, organisers said yesterday, but there was no word on whether the race would take place next year.

Planned for early April, the Grand Prix in Hanoi was set to be the third race of the season and the first held in the communist nation. But after Shanghai and Melbourne were axed as the coronavirus began to spread across the globe, Vietnam's event was also postponed - throwing the season into chaos.

The announcement from local organisers confirmed the race would not be rescheduled for later in the year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sick Hatton grabs early lead at CJ Cup

LOS ANGELES • Tyrrell Hatton, coming off a European Tour victory last weekend at the BMW PGA Championship, fired a seven-under 65 on Thursday to grab a one-stroke lead at the PGA Tour's CJ Cup in Las Vegas.

A day after his 29th birthday, the Englishman had three birdies and an eagle in his first five holes, finishing one ahead of Americans Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele despite the quick trip over from England and playing through jet lag and a sore throat.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

EFL shuns EPL bailout over lack of coverage

LONDON • The English Football League, representing the three divisions below the Premier League, has rejected a £50 million (S$87.9 million) Covid-19 bailout offer from the top flight, the EFL said on Thursday.

The Premier League made the offer on Wednesday, specifying the money was for the bottom two tiers, League One and League Two, and not for second-tier Championship clubs. Yet after a meeting of its member clubs on Thursday, the EFL said it wanted a deal which covered all of its teams.

REUTERS

No game-day revenue may result in €6b loss

MILAN • European football clubs could lose an estimated €5.2 billion to €6.3 billion (S$10 billion) in revenues due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, European Club Association chairman Andrea Agnelli said on Thursday.

Finances at football clubs across the region have been stretched as the health emergency forced authorities to suspend matches or limit spectator numbers once championships had restarted.

REUTERS

Springboks withdraw from Rugby C'ship

SYDNEY • World Cup champions South Africa pulled out of the Rugby Championship yesterday owing to complications caused by the coronavirus, throwing the southern hemisphere tournament into disarray.

The Springboks, who have not played since winning the World Cup in Japan last year, cited government travel restrictions, player welfare and safety concerns for their withdrawal. It means the competition in Australia from Oct 31 will be reduced from 12 games to six, involving only Australia, New Zealand and Argentina.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE