Sports World : Victories for SPL top two Hougang, DPMM

Victories for SPL top two Hougang, DPMM

Hougang United stayed top of the Singapore Premier League by a single point after late goals from Faris Ramli and Iqbal Hussain secured a 2-0 win over Home United at the Jalan Besar Stadium yesterday.

After 22 games, the Cheetahs have 42 points, just ahead of Brunei DPMM, who beat Balestier Khalsa 4-1 last night thanks to goals from Charlie Clough, Abdul Azizi Ali Rahman and a brace from Andrey Varankow at the Bishan Stadium. Hazzuwan Halim scored for Balestier.

DPMM have two games in hand on Hougang and could leapfrog them with a win on Sept 10 when they host defending champions Albirex Niigata, fourth on 32 points, in Bandar Seri Begawan.

Quek ties for 29th at Indonesia Open

Singapore's top golfer Quincy Quek ended joint 29th at the Asian Tour's Indonesia Open yesterday after a final-round one-over 73 gave him a six-under 282 total.

Argentinian Miguel Carballo fired a 67 for a 271 aggregate and a three-shot win over South Korean Chang Yi-kuen (64). Another Singaporean Abdul Hadi tied for 62nd (74, 287).

World No. 678 Quek's earnings of US$3,767 (S$5,227) in Jakarta followed his RM39,375 (S$13,031) cheque for the PGM Northport ADT Championship title - his first Asian Development Tour victory in seven years - the previous week in Kuala Lumpur.

Lomachenko adds WBC title in thriller

LONDON • Vasyl Lomachenko, widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, beat Briton Luke Campbell by a unanimous decision to win the vacant WBC lightweight title in London on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Ukrainian (14-1, 10 KOs) adds the WBC belt to his WBA and WBO titles in the class and will next target Ghana's Richard Commey, who holds the IBF version.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Second jockey dies in Australia in 2 days

SYDNEY • Australia's horse racing community has been left reeling after the death of a second jockey from a fall within two days.

Melanie Tyndall, 32, died after she fell during a race in Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory on Saturday, the Darwin Turf Club said.

Her death follows that of 22-year-old apprentice jockey Mikaela Claridge, who died after a fall while riding on sand trails early on Friday near Melbourne.

REUTERS