Sports World: Venus agrees fatal crash settlement

Venus agrees fatal crash settlement

MIAMI • Venus Williams has reached an undisclosed settlement with the estate of a man in Florida who died after he was hit by a car driven by the tennis star.

The family of 78-year-old Jerome Barson filed a wrongful death suit against Williams following the crash in Palm Beach, Florida. The collision occurred in June last year.

No charges were filed by police against Williams or the driver of the other car over the accident.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kubica returns to race for Williams in 2019

ABU DHABI • Polish driver Robert Kubica, whose Formula One career seemed over when he partially severed his right forearm in 2011, will make an astonishing race return with the Williams team next season after eight years out.

The 33-year-old, winner of the Canadian Grand Prix with BMW Sauber in 2008, will partner British rookie George Russell at a team that were once dominant, but have fallen on hard times and are last in this term's standings.

Kubica, whose last Formula One race was in 2010 with Renault, said his comeback ranked as one of the greatest achievements of his life.

REUTERS

USA Gymnastics at risk of disbandment

LOS ANGELES • The United States Olympic Committee (Usoc) said on Wednesday it will press ahead with plans to disband USA Gymnastics, after the scandal-tarnished organisation refused to give up its status as the sport's governing body.

Usoc announced earlier this month that Olympic chiefs had begun proceedings to decertify USA Gymnastics, accusing it of failing to grapple with reforms after the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Chief executive Sarah Hirshland said that while there was no fixed time frame for the process, it was the "right action" to disband the body.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

EPL opposes FA's plan to cut foreign players

LONDON • The English Premier League says it opposes efforts by the Football Association (FA) to limit the number of "non-homegrown" players in each squad to 13 after Britain's departure from the European Union, saying "Brexit should not be used to weaken club squads".

The FA, which has been asked by the British government to come up with a proposal, wants to impose a limit of 13 non-homegrown players in the 25-man league squads after Brexit to help grow the talent pool for the England national team .

However, the league said in a statement that "there is no evidence that stronger quotas than exist now would have a positive impact on national teams".

REUTERS