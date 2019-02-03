Sports World: Vekic dumps champ Kvitova in Russia

Vekic dumps champ Kvitova in Russia

ST PETERSBURG • Defending champion Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic crashed out of the St Petersburg indoor tennis event after a 6-4, 6-1 quarter-final loss to Donna Vekic on Friday.

The Croat levelled their head-to-head record at one apiece, before continuing her run when she beat Russian Vera Zvonareva 6-2, 6-2 to reach the final.

She will meet second seed Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, who beat fourth-seed Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.

Tomic blocked off funding after spat

ADELAIDE • Tennis Australia yesterday accused firebrand Bernard Tomic of deliberately trying to sabotage the nation's Davis Cup team in his spat with captain Lleyton Hewitt and withdrew all support for him.

Tomic launched an extraordinary attack on Hewitt during last month's Australian Open, saying "no one likes him any more" while claiming the two-time Grand Slam champion had ruined the national tennis system.

Hewitt responded by washing his hands of the player, alleging he had been blackmailed and physically threatened by the combustible 26-year-old.

Sauber renamed Alfa Romeo this season

BERLIN • The Sauber name will disappear from Formula One this season after more than 25 years, with Friday's announcement that the team will be renamed Alfa Romeo Racing.

Swiss Peter Sauber, now retired, founded the team in 1970 and then celebrated his debut F1 season in 1993. The Sauber team have been using Ferrari engines for some time and had a collaboration last season with Alfa Romeo, which is also from the Fiat Chrysler Group.

