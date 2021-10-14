Sports World: Varane to miss Foxes' clash with groin injury

Varane to miss Foxes' clash with groin injury

LONDON • Manchester United will be without Raphael Varane due to a groin injury that leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer short on options at centre-back for a few weeks.

The French defender suffered the injury during his country's 2-1 win over Spain on Sunday in the Nations League final.

United captain Harry Maguire is also sidelined by a calf problem ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Leicester.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Crowd restrictions lifted at Barcelona

BARCELONA • Barcelona will be able to play in front of capacity crowds from tomorrow, the regional government confirmed as it lifted Covid-19 restrictions at the Nou Camp.

Catalonia's regional president Pere Aragones said on Tuesday that outdoor sporting venues will be able to be at 100 per cent capacity.

REUTERS

Salary hike for women cricketers in Australia

SYDNEY • Australia's women cricketers will get a pay rise this year, administrators said, while admitting that wages will still fall well short of the men's game.

Retainers for Big Bash League players will increase about 14 per cent, Cricket Australia said, and players in the domestic league will see a 22 per cent rise. In total, the new package is worth A$1.2 million (S$1.2 million).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cain sues Salazar, Nike, citing abuse

NEW YORK • Distance runner Mary Cain has sued Alberto Salazar and Nike for US$20 million (S$27 million), alleging years of abuse by the athletics coach while training at the company's now-shuttered Oregon Project programme.

In a report by The Oregonian on Monday, she also claimed that Nike was aware of the abuse but did not intervene.

REUTERS