Sports World: VAR to debut at Euros, Champions League

VAR to debut at Euros, Champions League

LONDON • Uefa has confirmed the use of video assistant referees (VARs) in the Champions League from next season and plans to use them at Euro 2020, European football's ruling body said yesterday.

The VAR system will be used in the final qualifying round, the group and knockout stages of next season's competition.

The 2020-21 edition of the Europa League will also see the implementation of VAR.

CAS to investigate Russia's athletics ban

LONDON • The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) yesterday launched an arbitration procedure a day after the Russian Athletics Federation appealed against the decision by global athletics body IAAF to extend its suspension.

CAS confirmed the federation was looking to void the July decision to prolong the ban and restore Russia's IAAF membership as soon as possible.

The federation was suspended in November 2015 after a World Anti-Doping Agency report found evidence of systematic, state-sponsored doping in the sport.

Red-hot Wang rolls into Wuhan semis

WUHAN • China's Wang Qiang thrilled the home fans after thrashing Puerto Rican Monica Puig 6-3, 6-1 to reach the semi-finals of the Wuhan Open yesterday.

Australian Ashleigh Barty had to dig deep to overcome Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, beating the Russian 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to move into the last four.

A strong finish in Wuhan, a WTA Premier 5 tournament with 900 points for the winner, could help the world No. 17 Barty move up the rankings before the end of the season.

1-game ban means Ron can play United

TURIN • Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to face his old club Manchester United in the Champions League next month after Uefa handed the Juventus forward a one-game ban yesterday.

The competition's record goalscorer was sent off during Juve's 2-0 win at Valencia last week after a clash with Jeison Murillo. He will sit out only Tuesday's home game with Young Boys.

