Sports World : Vandals attack Zlatan's statue

Vandals attack Zlatan's statue

MALMO • A fence was placed around a statue of Zlatan Ibrahimovic yesterday after it was vandalised by Malmo fans furious at the former Sweden striker for buying a stake in a rival club.

He riled hometown supporters after acquiring nearly 25 per cent of Stockholm-based team Hammarby. Angry Malmo fans reacted by setting the 38-year-old's statue, which was unveiled at his former club's stadium last month, on fire. A team of security guards has also been deployed to keep watch over the statue.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

UK Athletics to begin Salazar investigations

LONDON • UK Athletics has commissioned an independent review into its dealings with banned track coach Alberto Salazar and the recently disbanded Nike Oregon Project.

The local governing body, whose former performance director Neil Black quit last month over his support for the Cuba-born American, yesterday said it was carrying out the review "to ensure its future governance and assurance framework is robust".

Salazar has vowed to appeal his four-year ban, which was imposed by the United States Anti-Doping Agency last month for doping violations.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Russia denounces 'unfair' doping claims

MOSCOW • Russia yesterday hit back at a proposed four-year ban on its athletes, denouncing accusations of a doping cover-up as a politically motivated attempt to block its athletes from competing.

Moscow has been accused of falsifying laboratory data that was handed over to investigators in January as part of a probe into the doping allegations that have plagued Russia for years.

If the World Anti-Doping Agency imposes a four-year ban at a meeting in Paris on Dec 9, the country faces exclusion from next year's Tokyo Olympics. However, foreign ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova yesterday claimed Russia was being "unfairly squeezed out".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE