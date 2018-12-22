Sports World: Valencia's Murillo loaned to Barca

Valencia's Murillo loaned to Barca

BARCELONA • Barcelona have signed Colombian international centre-back Jeison Murillo on loan from Valencia until the end of the season, the two Spanish football clubs announced on Thursday.

The LaLiga leaders have struggled defensively this season, conceding 19 goals in 11 league games before a run of three consecutive clean sheets, while also losing defenders Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen to injury.

Barcelona said that they will have an option to make the deal for Murillo permanent in June for €25 million (S$39.2 million).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Nadal gives $1.6m to Mallorca flood victims

MADRID • Rafael Nadal has donated €1 million (S$1.57 million) to the victims of floods in his native Mallorca, the mayor of the affected town Mateu Puigros said on Thursday.

The incidents claimed 13 lives in October in the town that neighbours Nadal's home of Manacor. The 17-time tennis Grand Slam winner had also made his tennis academy available for those impacted by the sudden deluge.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Felix, baby girl doing well after caesarean

LOS ANGELES • Six-time Olympic gold medallist sprinter Allyson Felix gave birth to her daughter Camryn via emergency caesarean section last month and, despite the premature birth, both mother and child were "doing fine", United States Track and Field said on Thursday.

Medical complications required the baby to be born at 32 weeks and she will need additional time in the neonatal intensive care unit. Felix, 33, said she planned to compete at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and would run with a new sense of purpose.

REUTERS

Australian Open also opts for tiebreak

MELBOURNE • The Australian Open has joined Wimbledon in introducing a final-set tiebreak from next year's competition, following the "most extensive" consultation in the tennis event's history, tournament director Craig Tiley said yesterday.

According to the new rules, which will come into force at the Jan 14-27 event, matches tied at 6-6 in the final set will move into a tiebreak and the first player to reach 10 points with a difference of two will win.

The US Open has had tiebreakers since 1970.

REUTERS