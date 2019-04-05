Sports World: Valencia stun Zidane's Real 2-1

Valencia stun Zidane's Real 2-1

MADRID • Real Madrid were beaten 2-1 by Valencia on Wednesday - their first loss in three games since Zinedine Zidane's return - to fall 13 points behind LaLiga leaders Barcelona (70).

It was the ninth league loss in a torrid season for the 33-time Spanish champions, who are third and 10 points clear of fourth-placed Getafe but Zidane said that performances in their last eight games would have no bearing on who will stay and depart.

REUTERS

Pele recovering and awaiting discharge

PARIS • Football legend Pele, 78, was doing well and due to be discharged yesterday after spending a night in hospital as a precaution after suffering from a urinary tract infection, said his entourage.

He was treated for a "light fever" before the flight back to Brazil after an event in the French capital with France's World Cup-winning youngster Kylian Mbappe.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Olympic men's tennis final over 3 sets too

LONDON • The Olympic men's tennis final in Tokyo next year will be played over three sets rather than five, the International Tennis Federation said on Wednesday.

Since 1996, it has been best-of-three sets in all rounds except the final. The change is aimed at reducing "concerns of overplay for players who reach the latter stages of all three events - singles, doubles and mixed doubles".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Fencing coach banned for slap

TOKYO • Japan's fencing association said yesterday it had suspended a Ukrainian coach for one month after he slapped a player, vowing zero tolerance of violence.

Alexander Gorbachuk, 46, and a former European team champion, was also barred from accompanying players for competitions for six months, hence missing the world championships in Budapest in July.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE