Sports World: Valencia buy PSG's Guedes for €40m

Valencia buy PSG's Guedes for €40m

MADRID • Valencia have reached a deal with Paris Saint-Germain to sign winger Goncalo Guedes for a reported €40 million (S$63.8 million), the Spanish club, who are owned by Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim, said.

The 21-year-old Portugal international spent last season on loan with the LaLiga side and he did enough to impress coach Marcelino Garcia Toral.

REUTERS

Salah blasts EgyptFA over image issue

LONDON • Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has revived a dispute with the Egypt Football Association and accused them of ignoring his complaints over image rights on Monday.

Salah was upset in April when his image was used to promote Egypt's official sponsor WE, and he again hit out at the EFA , tweeting that "it is not normal that my messages and my lawyer's messages are ignored".

REUTERS

Richarlison in Brazil squad for friendlies

LONDON • Brazil coach Tite has called up uncapped Everton forward Richarlison for the friendlies against the United States and El Salvador on Sept 7 and Sept 11.

The 21-year-old, who Everton signed in the close season for £40 million (S$70.4 million), was chosen on Monday after Fluminense striker Pedro was ruled out with a knee injury.

XINHUA

Ginobili calls time on NBA career

LOS ANGELES • San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili confirmed his retirement from basketball on Monday, bringing down the curtain on a 23-year career that included four National Basketball Association championship titles.

The Argentinian, 41, who is widely considered as the most successful foreign player in the history of the NBA, revealed his decision in a brief posting on social media.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE