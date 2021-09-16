Sports World: US Open women's final more watched than men's

US Open women's final more watched than men's

NEW YORK • The US Open women's final between eventual champion Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez attracted a bigger audience on ESPN than the men's final clash featuring world No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Russia's Daniil Medvedev, the American sports channel said.

The Saturday broadcast of the women's final peaked at 3.4 million viewers while the men's final, which saw Medvedev win his first Slam, had a peak of 2.7 million the following day.

REUTERS

Pele out of intensive care, soon to be discharged

SAO PAULO • Brazilian football legend Pele left the intensive care unit of a Sao Paulo hospital on Tuesday after undergoing surgery for a suspected colon tumour.

The 80-year-old, considered by many to be the greatest player of all time alongside Diego Maradona, said on Instagram he was feeling happier every day, "with a lot of disposition to play 90 minutes, plus extra time" ahead of an imminent discharge.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

England aims to host 2031 Rugby World Cup

LONDON • England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) has set its sights on hosting the 2031 World Cup, chairman Tom Ilube told British media on Tuesday, adding it would be "really exciting".

England last staged the global showpiece event in 2015 when the team under coach Stuart Lancaster went out of the tournament at the group stage. Japan hosted the last Rugby World Cup in 2019 and France is set to stage the next edition in 2023.

REUTERS