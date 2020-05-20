Sports World: US Open to tee off minus qualifying

US Open to tee off minus qualifying

NEW YORK • The US Open on Sept 17-20 will be held without qualifying, the United States Golf Association (USGA) announced on Monday, with the field "filled entirely through exemptions".

Golfers exempted from qualifying competitions include those in the top 60 of the world golf rankings. Those who have won the US Open or another Major championship; top-10 finishers from the event in the previous year; and those who qualify through a special exemption set by the USGA, are eligible to compete.

REUTERS

AFL players fret over 'casual guest' ban

MELBOURNE • Australian Football League (AFL) players are seeking clarity from the game's administrators about love in the time of coronavirus with biosecurity rules banning casual guests to their homes.

The AFL's "return to play" protocols prohibit players from having visitors other than their partner, or a friend or family member providing care for their well-being. The rule has generated concern among single players as the league prepares to restart its season on June 11 after a two-month hiatus due to Covid-19.

REUTERS

Ronaldo back training at Juve after 2 months

TURIN • Five-time World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Serie A champions Juventus for training yesterday after an absence of 72 days that included the last two weeks in quarantine.

The 35-year-old was seen arriving at the Turin club's Continassa training ground and underwent a medical before joining coach Maurizio Sarri and his teammates.

REUTERS

Real, Bayern, Inter to boost healthcare aid

MADRID • Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan will stage a new competition called the European Solidarity Cup next year to raise money for medical facilities in Italy and Spain.

The three clubs will play one another in a round-robin group in Milan, Madrid and Munich.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Le Mans race could be closed to supporters

LONDON • A cast of top drivers will race in a virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans next month but the postponed real-life version must also happen this year, even if without spectators, World Endurance Championship (WEC) boss Gerard Neveu said on Monday.

The jewel of the WEC season has been rescheduled from June 13-14 to Sept 19-20 due to the Covid-19 pandemic but doubts remain over its fate.

REUTERS