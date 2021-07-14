Sports World: US cagers stunned in 2nd game running

US cagers stunned in 2nd game running

LOS ANGELES • The United States men's basketball team suffered their second straight shock loss on Monday, losing 91-83 to Australia in a pre-Olympic friendly tournament in Las Vegas.

The Americans, whose roster includes a host of National Basketball Association All-Stars, also lost 90-87 to unheralded Nigeria last Saturday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Federer out of Tokyo due to knee injury

LOS ANGELES • Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics after picking up a knee injury during the grass-court season, the Swiss said yesterday.

He tweeted that he "unfortunately experienced a setback" with his knee. The news came after Canada's Bianca Andreescu confirmed on Monday that she too would not compete in Tokyo due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

REUTERS

Richardson returns in Prefontaine event

LOS ANGELES • American Sha'Carri Richardson will compete in the 100 and 200 metres at the Aug 20-21 Prefontaine Classic, weeks after she completes a one-month ban, the Diamond League meet organisers have said.

The 21-year-old was seen as the top contender for the 100m at the Tokyo Games but her Olympic dreams were cut short after she tested positive for cannabis at the US Track & Field trials in Eugene, Oregon last month. Her suspension will end on July 28.

REUTERS