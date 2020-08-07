Sports World: US billionaire buys Roma for $960m

US billionaire buys Roma for $960m

ROME • Roma yesterday announced a change of ownership, with billionaire Dan Friedkin buying the Italian Serie A football club for €591 million (S$960 million) from fellow American businessman James Pallotta.

The 54-year-old is the chief executive of the Friedkin Group, a consortium notably involved in the automotive and hotel and entertainment industry.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Top shuttler Tai plans to play on till next year

TAIPEI • World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday said she plans to compete on the BWF badminton circuit for at least another year, putting to rest speculation that she could retire at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old Taiwanese said last year she would consider retiring after the Tokyo Olympics but with the Games pushed back to next July due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she will stick around longer.

REUTERS

Olympic rings taken down for cleaning

TOKYO • The Olympic rings monument installed in Tokyo Bay for the Tokyo 2020 Games was yesterday temporarily removed for maintenance and will be reinstalled in December.

While Atsushi Yanashimizu, the planning director at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, called the removal "sad", the Games organisers hope to have a better idea by then as to whether the event can go ahead next July amid continuing concerns about Covid-19.

REUTERS

Dutch cyclist in coma after crash in Poland

WARSAW • Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen is in a serious but stable condition, doctors said yesterday, a day after a horrifying crash in the opening stage of the Tour of Poland.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider underwent a five-hour operation on his head during the night and is still in a medically induced coma.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE