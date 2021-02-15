Sports World: Upamecano to arrive at Bayern in July

Upamecano to arrive at Bayern in July

MUNICH • Bayern Munich yesterday signed defender Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig, with the France centre-back set to join the European champions in July before the 2021-22 season.

Financial details of the transfer were not provided but the German media reported that the newly crowned club world champions had triggered his release clause worth €42.5 million (S$68.2 million).

Upamecano, 22, inked a five-year contract, with Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic hailing him as a "very important member of our team in the coming years".

REUTERS

Messi double helps Barca to 5-1 win

BARCELONA • Lionel Messi scored with two scorching strikes, as Barcelona hammered Alaves 5-1 on Saturday in La Liga to warm up for tomorrow's Champions League last-16, first-leg clash with Paris Saint-Germain in style.

The hosts also scored via another double from Francisco Trincao, and Junior Firpo to record their seventh consecutive league win.

Barca provisionally moved up to second in the table on 46 points, ahead of Real Madrid on goal difference. But they remain eight behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who beat Granada 2-1 away and still have a game in hand.

REUTERS

Late eagle gives Spieth two-shot lead

SAN FRANCISCO • Jordan Spieth holed out from the fairway for a sensational eagle at the 16th hole on Saturday, on the way to a one-under 71 and a two-shot third-round lead in the PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The former world No. 1 and three-time Major winner has designs on ending a title drought that stretches to his 2017 British Open triumph and his 13-under total of 203 put him two strokes in front of a group of five players headlined by Daniel Berger.

At the 16th, his eight-iron second shot from 160 yards out in the fairway hit the green and spun left straight into the cup, ensuring the world No. 69's second hole-out from more than 100 yards out here, after his eagle at the 10th last Thursday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE