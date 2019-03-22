Sports World: United to subsidise fans for Barca away tie

United to subsidise fans for Barca away tie

LONDON • Manchester United will hike prices for away fans when they host Barcelona in their Champions League quarter-final first leg to subsidise tickets for their own supporters travelling to Spain for the return leg.

United, who were allocated 4,610 tickets for the second leg, were told that the ticket prices for away fans at the Nou Camp would be £102 (S$181).

In response, United raised their ticket prices for Barcelona supporters travelling to Old Trafford to the same amount and will use the extra revenue to ensure United fans pay only £75 for tickets for the second leg.

REUTERS

S. American quartet renew World Cup bid

BUENOS AIRES • Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay relaunched their bid to host the 2030 World Cup following a meeting of their presidents in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

The four national presidents committed to creating a local organising committee with a representative from each country to coordinate with Conmebol, South American football's governing body. The first meeting will be in Buenos Aires on April 8.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Persson banned for match-fixing

KUALA LUMPUR • Denmark's Joachim Persson has been banned for 18 months for offences linked to betting and match-fixing, the Badminton World Federation said yesterday.

The former world No. 6 was found guilty of "four violations of the code of conduct in relation to betting, wagering and irregular match results".

Persson, 36, was also ordered to pay a fine of US$4,500 (S$6,064).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Fraser, Elvira lead by one in Maybank c'ship

KUALA LUMPUR • Australian Marcus Fraser and Spaniard Nacho Elvira fired seven-under 65s in hot and humid conditions yesterday to share the lead on the opening day of the Maybank Championship at the Saujana Golf and Country Club.

One shot behind are Thai Jazz Janewattananond, Filipino Angelo Que and Austrian Matthias Schwab . Singapore's Jesse Yap shot a 74 to lie tied for 105th, while compatriot Johnson Poh is joint-124th after a 75. AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE