Sports World: United to host Villa in FA Cup third round

United to host Villa in FA Cup third round

LONDON • Manchester United will entertain Aston Villa in the Jan 7-10 FA Cup third round, while holders Leicester welcome Watford and West Ham host Leeds following Monday's draw.

Non-league Chesterfield will travel to Chelsea, while Tottenham host League One's Morecambe and third-tier Swindon play Manchester City.

REUTERS

Olympic sprint king Jacobs back in Berlin

ROME • Italy's double Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs said on Monday that he will return to competitive action in Berlin next year.

The 27-year-old, who has not raced since winning the 100m and 4x100m in Tokyo, announced he would compete at the Feb 4 Istaf outdoor athletics event.

REUTERS

India reverses Games decision for hockey

LONDON • India's hockey teams have reversed their decision to skip the July 28-Aug 8 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, said Commonwealth Games Federation president Louise Martin.

The decision came about after talks with Indian Olympic Association chief Narinder Batra.

REUTERS