Sports World: United to host Villa in FA Cup third round

  • Published
    1 hour ago

United to host Villa in FA Cup third round

LONDON • Manchester United will entertain Aston Villa in the Jan 7-10 FA Cup third round, while holders Leicester welcome Watford and West Ham host Leeds following Monday's draw.

Non-league Chesterfield will travel to Chelsea, while Tottenham host League One's Morecambe and third-tier Swindon play Manchester City.

REUTERS

Olympic sprint king Jacobs back in Berlin

ROME • Italy's double Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs said on Monday that he will return to competitive action in Berlin next year.

The 27-year-old, who has not raced since winning the 100m and 4x100m in Tokyo, announced he would compete at the Feb 4 Istaf outdoor athletics event.

REUTERS

India reverses Games decision for hockey

LONDON • India's hockey teams have reversed their decision to skip the July 28-Aug 8 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, said Commonwealth Games Federation president Louise Martin.

The decision came about after talks with Indian Olympic Association chief Narinder Batra.

REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 08, 2021, with the headline 'Sports World'. Subscribe
Topics: 