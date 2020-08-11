Sports World: United still unable to settle deal for Sancho

United still unable to settle deal for Sancho
BERLIN • Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho left with his team for a pre-season training camp in Switzerland yesterday, after Manchester United reportedly missed a deadline to seal his transfer on the same day.
The 20-year-old England international is one of the most sought-after names this summer but reports said the Premier League giants are unwilling to match Dortmund's €120 million (S$194 million) valuation. The English transfer window closes on Oct 5.
REUTERS
Ferro wins first WTA event since restart
PALERMO • France's Fiona Ferro became the first WTA champion in five months on Sunday, after overpowering Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 7-5 to win the Palermo Ladies Open in Italy.
Victory at the first Tour event to be staged since the Covid-19 epidemic shut down tennis in March meant Ferro made her top-50 debut yesterday at No. 44.
REUTERS
Aussies moot Super 8 with eye on TV deal
SYDNEY • Rugby Australia yesterday proposed a Super 8 series with teams from New Zealand, South Africa, Japan and Argentina to be played at the conclusion of either a domestic competition, like the one currently being staged or the trans-Tasman tournament from next year.
The plan was unveiled as part of its drive to secure a lucrative new broadcast deal, with the current one running out at the end of the year.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Gunners favourites to get Willian for free
LONDON • Willian has confirmed he will be leaving Chelsea on a free transfer, ending a seven-year spell with the English Premier League club.
In an open letter published on Sunday on his social media accounts, the 32-year-old Brazil forward, who reportedly rejected a two-year extension, thanked the Blues fans for their support. Arsenal are said to be closing in on his signature.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE