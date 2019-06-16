Sports World: United-Palace talks over Wan-Bissaka

United-Palace talks over Wan-Bissaka

LONDON • Manchester United are reportedly holding further talks with Crystal Palace aimed at agreeing a fee for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, after the right-back indicated his preference would be a move to Old Trafford.

An opening bid for the England Under-21 international that would have been worth in excess of £40 million (S$69 million) was rejected earlier this month. The London club are believed to be seeking a fee of at least £50 million.

THE GUARDIAN

Toronto victory parade for Raptors

TORONTO • Canada's largest city will hold a victory parade tomorrow for the Toronto Raptors, the first team outside the United States to capture the National Basketball Association crown.

The Raptors dethroned the defending champions Golden State Warriors late on Thursday to win the NBA Finals series 4-2 after a 114-110 Game 6 victory.

The parade is scheduled to start at 10am (10pm, Singapore time) on Monday at the Raptors' practice facility, OVO Athletic Centre, on Toronto's west side and will proceed along Lake Shore Boulevard into downtown, ending at city hall.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Semenya to skip 800m in Morocco

PARIS • Caster Semenya will not run her specialist 800m distance in the Diamond League meeting in Rabat, Morocco, today despite having received an invitation to do so.

She was cleared to take part after Switzerland's top court rejected a request by the International Association of Athletics Federations to reimpose rules obliging her to lower her testosterone levels before competing in events from 400m to a mile.

The Morocco event initially refused to allow the South African to take part, but, on Friday, they confirmed that an invitation was sent. Organiser Alain Blondel, however, said that Semenya is "unable to organise her schedule to come to Rabat".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE