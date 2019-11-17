Sports World: United mull over early bid for Sancho

United mull over early bid for Sancho

LONDON • Premier League side Manchester United are weighing up a move in January for Jadon Sancho, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on alert due to the forward's recent troubles at Borussia Dortmund.

The manager has identified Sancho as a summer target but he and Ed Woodward, United's executive vice-chairman, could try to sign him in the upcoming winter window if a chance emerges.

The 19-year-old was last month dropped and fined by Dortmund for being late back to training after England duty. United may also face competition from other big football clubs including Liverpool and Real Madrid.

THE GUARDIAN

Police protection for Conte after threat

MILAN • Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte is receiving police protection after a letter containing a bullet was sent to him through the post, Italian media said yesterday.

According to Italian daily Corriere della Sera, the former Chelsea manager had received the anonymous threatening letter in recent days.

Serie A football team Inter later said in a statement to Italian news agency Ansa that "the letter arrived at the club and not personally to the coach". A police investigation has been launched.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kiwi Lee fires 62 to take lead in Mexico

MEXICO CITY • New Zealand's Danny Lee, seeking his first PGA Tour title in more than four years, fired a nine-under 62 on Friday to grab the Mayakoba Classic first-round lead.

The 29-year-old South Korean-born golfer made eight birdies and an eagle in jumping to the top of the leaderboard after play was rained out on Thursday. Americans Brendon Todd and Adam Long shared second on 63.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE