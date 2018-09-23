Sports World: Uefa upholds Lyon's stadium ban

Uefa upholds Lyon's stadium ban

LAUSANNE • French Ligue 1 side Lyon must play their next Champions League match behind closed doors after losing an appeal, European football's governing body Uefa announced on Friday.

The punishment was originally handed down in August following scenes of gang violence ahead of a Europa League home game against CSKA Moscow last March.

Lyon, who opened their Champions League campaign with a surprise 2-1 victory at Manchester City on Wednesday, will face Shakhtar Donetsk in an empty Parc OL stadium on Oct 2.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Federer mulls over clay-court comeback

CHICAGO • World No. 2 tennis star Roger Federer says he is considering a return to the European clay-court season next year following a two-year absence.

The Swiss great, speaking to ESPN on the sidelines of this weekend's Laver Cup, has skipped the clay-court segment of the season since 2017 in order to conserve energy for Wimbledon and the hard-court season.

However, the 37-year-old revealed he is rethinking his scheduling for next season, and may yet play on clay.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

NBA tells teams to hire more women

NEW YORK • The National Basketball Association (NBA) sent a memo to team owners on Friday calling on them to hire more women as part of a series of recommendations that followed an investigation into workplace harassment at the Dallas Mavericks.

In the note sent to team presidents and general managers, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he "strongly encourages" increasing the number of women at all levels and improving the process for reporting misconduct. Among the recommendations, he also said teams should hold anonymous workplace culture and sexual harassment climate surveys on a regular basis.

REUTERS

Equal payouts for US medal winners

LOS ANGELES • Olympians and Paralympians from the United States will now earn equal payouts for winning medals with payments retroactively distributed to include this year's Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, the US Olympic Committee (USOC) said on Friday.

Paralympic athletes will receive US$37,500 (S$50,900) for each gold medal, US$22,500 for silver and US$15,000 for bronze, after the USOC board approved the increase at its meeting in Colorado Springs.

REUTERS

Fury to fight Wilder for WBC title on Dec 1

LOS ANGELES• Britain's Tyson Fury will challenge Deontay Wilder for the American's World Boxing Council heavyweight crown on Dec 1, it was announced said on Friday.

Promoters Haymon Boxing said in a statement reported by the US media that Wilder and Fury would meet at a venue to be determined. The Los Angeles Times reported that the Staples Centre in Los Angeles was a potential venue for the fight while Brooklyn's Barclays Centre was also in the running.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE