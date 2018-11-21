Sports World : Uefa chief quells idea of breakaway league

Uefa chief quells idea of breakaway league

LONDON • There will be no breakaway European Super League, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin and Andrea Agnelli, the chairman of the influential European Club Association, have told the BBC.

Instead, their joint plans for the future of European football from 2024 onwards will see a revised football schedule which will possibly involve less domestic football and more European competition.

Agnelli added that discussions are also taking place about how to change the format of European club football's premier competition, the Champions League.

Japan to host its first PGA Tour tournament

TOKYO • America's PGA Tour yesterday announced its first annual golf tournament in Japan, as it rejigs its Asian swing.

The new Zozo Championship effectively replaces the CIMB Classic in Malaysia, which is dropping off the tour after six years. It will offer a US$9.75 million (S$13.4 million) purse under a six-year deal starting next October, the PGA Tour said.

The event, along with the CJ Cup in Korea and the WGC-HSBC Champions in China, will form a three-tournament swing in Asia for players from the world's leading golf tour.

Farah will be back for London Marathon

LONDON • Mo Farah is to run next year's London Marathon for the third time, organisers said yesterday.

The multi-Olympic, world and European champion over 10,000 and 5,000 metres retired from the track after the 2017 season to concentrate full-time on the marathon, having sampled the London race in 2014.

In this year's race, he finished third in 2hr 6min 21sec, but was more than two minutes adrift of winner Eliud Kipchoge.

Curlers expelled over drunken antics

LOS ANGELES • Olympic gold medallist Ryan Fry and his Canadian teammates were kicked out of a World Curling Tour event in Alberta at the weekend for being "extremely drunk", according to a Canadian Broadcasting Corporation report on Monday.

Fry, who won gold at Sochi 2014, and his team were removed on Sunday by a committee after complaints they were breaking brooms and swearing as they went out for their match, the report said.

MMA outfit One ventures into clothing

One Championship, the mixed martial arts promotion, has launched an athleisure business. Its online store at shop.onefc.com will offer a range of urban lifestyle streetwear.