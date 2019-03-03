Sports World: Two silvers, 1 bronze for S'pore in youth meet

Two silvers, 1 bronze for S'pore in youth meet

Singapore won two silvers and one bronze on the first day of the South-east Asian Youth Athletics Championships in the Philippines yesterday.

Jonathan Pua was second (1.93m) in the boys' high jump, while Marc Brian Louis took the silver (14.07sec) in the boys' 110m hurdles. Thrower Thierry Ong finished third (46.74m) in the boys' discus throw.

The meet ends today.

Geylang stun champs Albirex in opener

Singapore Premier League champions Albirex Niigata started their 2019 football campaign with a 1-0 defeat by Geylang International at Our Tampines Hub yesterday.

Yuki Ichikawa scored the only goal to consign the White Swans to their second successive defeat, after their Community Shield penalty-shootout loss to Home United last week.

In another match, Balestier Khalsa beat the Young Lions 4-1 at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Cadet men's foil team snap up bronze

Singapore clinched a bronze medal in the cadet men's foil team at the Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships in Jordan yesterday.

The quartet of Matthew Lim, Jonathan Lim, Joel Chiu and Maximus Tio beat Jordan 45-13 in the last 16 and the Philippines 45-33 in the quarter-finals, but lost 45-26 to China in the semi-finals.