Sports World: Two out of two for Singapore at Fina Cup

Two out of two for Singapore at Fina Cup

Singapore made it two wins in a row in Group A at the Fina Water Polo Challengers Cup when they beat Malaysia 20-5 at the OCBC Aquatic Centre yesterday.

Lee Cheng Kang was in red-hot form once again, plundering six goals against the Malaysians to take his competition tally to 13 goals.

In other matches, the Philippines beat Zimbabwe 18-2, Indonesia defeated Chinese Taipei 31-15 and Austria downed Hong Kong 19-6.

Tax case nearly led to Barca exit for Messi

BARCELONA • Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has said he considered leaving the football club when he was investigated for tax fraud in 2013, saying he felt "badly treated" by Spain.

Messi, 32, who has been at Barcelona since he was 13, was found guilty in 2016 along with his father Jorge of defrauding the Spanish government of €4.2 million (S$6.36 million) between 2007 and 2009 over income earned from image rights.

The Argentinian was handed a prison sentence of 21 months and ordered to pay a fine of €2 million. He did not serve any jail time after exchanging his sentence for a fine of €250,000, as in Spain defendants without a previous conviction are permitted to serve any sentence of under two years on probation.

REUTERS

Schweini can join Germany set-up: Low

DORTMUND • Bastian Schweinsteiger is welcome to join the Germany coaching staff, national football team coach Joachim Low said on Tuesday just hours before the veteran midfielder announced his retirement.

The 35-year-old former Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder has effectively hung up his boots as his current team Chicago Fire failed to make the Major League Soccer play-offs.

Shortly before Schweinsteiger's announcement on social media, Low said the 2014 World Cup winner could join his staff, adding that: "We will always have a place for him."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE