Sports World: Two more badminton events called off

Two more badminton events called off

The Swiss Open and European Championships, suspended since March and April respectively because of the coronavirus crisis, have now been cancelled as suitable replacement dates cannot be found, the Badminton World Federation said yesterday.

Ukraine's capital Kiev, the hosts of the continental tournament, will now stage the event from April 27 to May 2 next year.

Lisbon for Champs League play-offs?

LONDON • Lisbon is the favourite to host an eight-team Champions League knockout tournament in August, pending Uefa's approval, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Neither of the Portuguese capital's two teams - Benfica and Sporting Lisbon - are in the competition and both their grounds are capable of hosting top-level matches. Most virus restrictions in Portugal will also be removed this month.

MLS to restart at Disney World on July 8

NEW YORK • Major League Soccer (MLS) will restart its Covid-disrupted season on July 8 by staging a tournament without fans at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, it said yesterday.

All 26 clubs will take part in what is being billed as the "MLS is Back Tournament" that will run until Aug 11. The World Cup-style event will have group-stage matches that count in the MLS regular season standings and the tournament winner will earn a spot in the 2021 Concacaf Champions League.

Everton boss, some players defer salaries

LONDON • Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti and a number of the first-team squad have joined senior club officials in accepting wage deferrals during the coronavirus shutdown.

In an e-mail to fans, the Premier League side's chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale said the Italian and his backroom staff had taken voluntary cuts and deferrals of up to 30 per cent of their salaries from the start of the crisis in mid-March. Some players volunteered to defer their pay packets by as much as 50 per cent for three months.

