Sports World: Two bronzes for S'pore at para-sailing c'ships

Two bronzes for S'pore at para-sailing c'ships

Singapore clinched two bronzes at the first South-east Asia Para Sailing Championships in Hong Kong last weekend.

Desiree Lim was third in the 2.4mR class , behind gold medallist Foo Yuen Wai of Hong Kong and Macau's Liong Wun Wah.

Ng Xiu Zhen also collected a bronze, in the Hansa 303 single-handed class, behind gold medallist Takumi Niwa of Japan, and Chinese Taipei's Wu Chi-chian.

Netballers retain Singapore-HK Cup

Singapore beat Hong Kong 54-48 to retain the Singapore-Hong Kong Cup in Hong Kong last Saturday.

Captain Charmaine Soh earned her 100th cap in the victory, while Carmen Teo and Wong Pei Ying earned their first international caps in the same match.

The team are gearing up for the Netball World Cup in Liverpool next July.

Bale ends barren streak as Real scrape by Huesca

MADRID • Gareth Bale ended a run of 802 minutes without a goal in LaLiga as Real Madrid won 1-0 at bottom side Huesca on Sunday to climb back to within five points of leaders Barcelona and move into fourth place on 26 points.

The Wales forward struck his first goal in the Spanish league since Sept 1, which ended his longest drought for Real, to lift his side to a fourth win in five matches in all competitions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE