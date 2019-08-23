Sports World: Twitter to meet United over Pogba abuse

Twitter to meet United over Pogba abuse

LONDON • Twitter has reacted to calls for more to be done in preventing racist abuse of footballers on social media platforms by agreeing to meet representatives of Premier League side Manchester United, the company announced on Wednesday.

United executives were keen for a meeting after their French midfielder Paul Pogba was the victim of abuse following his penalty miss in Monday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Twitter said that it will, over the next few weeks, meet United, Kick It Out (an anti-discrimination organisation within football) to "develop shared solutions together" against online racism.

Sturridge moves to Turkey's Trabzonspor

LONDON • Former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge, 29, has joined Trabzonspor on a three-year deal, the Turkish Super League side announced on Wednesday.

He was released by Liverpool in June, ending a six-year stay at the English football club where he scored 67 goals in 160 matches in all competitions.

Murray to feature in Nadal's Spanish event

LONDON • Former world No. 1 tennis star Andy Murray will compete in his first Challenger Tour event in 14 years at next week's Rafa Nadal Open in Mallorca, tournament organisers confirmed yesterday.

The 32-year-old pulled out of the doubles event at next week's US Open to focus on his singles comeback after undergoing career-saving hip-resurfacing surgery. He was beaten by Richard Gasquet at the Cincinnati Masters earlier this month - his first singles match since an opening-round Australian Open exit in January. Last week, he lost to Tennys Sandgren in the first round of the Winston-Salem Open.

Olesen to stand trial for plane sex assault

LONDON • Danish golf star Thorbjorn Olesen will face trial in Britain after being charged with sexual assault and being drunk on an aircraft.

The 29-year-old, a member of last year's victorious European Ryder Cup team, appeared at a magistrates' court in London on Wednesday, and indicated he would plead not guilty.

The alleged incidents took place on July 29 when he was returning to his London home on a British Airways flight after competing in the St Jude Invitational. He was arrested after the plane landed at Heathrow. He was granted unconditional bail and will appear at Isleworth Crown Court on Sept 18.

