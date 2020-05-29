Sports World: TV deal hurdle before A-League returns

TV deal hurdle before A-League returns

SYDNEY • Australia's top-flight A-League, suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, will resume in mid-July if an agreement can be reached with broadcasters, Football Federation Australia said yesterday.

There are six rounds of the regular season left before the championship play-offs start.

REUTERS

Diack corruption trial set for June date

PARIS • The trial of Lamine Diack, who has been accused of accepting millions of dollars to cover up positive Russian doping tests, has been moved to June 8, a judicial source revealed on Wednesday night.

The Senegalese, a former head of the athletics' world governing body between 1999-2015, is facing a potential 10-year prison sentence for taking bribes.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Abt was sacked for breaking rules: Audi

BERLIN • Audi sacked German driver Daniel Abt from their Formula E team because he "made a conscious decision to go against the rules" in an e-sports competition, the German carmaker said on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old was dismissed for getting a professional gamer to compete for him in the Race At Home Challenge, a virtual series involving drivers from the all-electric championship, which was halted in March due to the pandemic.

REUTERS

Boxing green-lit for Vegas comeback

LAS VEGAS • Boxing is set to return to Las Vegas next month after the Nevada State Athletic Commission gave the green light to the resumption of combat sports in the state on Wednesday night.

Two June boxing cards, which will be put on by promoter Top Rank, as well as two Ultimate Fighting Championship events will be held behind closed doors.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

NBA hall of fame gala pushed to next year

LOS ANGELES • The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony for the late Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and six others has been delayed until next year owing to the pandemic.

The ceremony to honour the National Basketball Association greats was initially due to be held on Aug 29 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

REUTERS

Mickelson wants more Tiger contests

LOS ANGELES • The Covid-19 relief match on Sunday featuring Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning was a big success, and Mickelson hopes it can become an annual event with the likes of basketball greats Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan competing.

REUTERS