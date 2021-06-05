Sports World: Tuchel vows 'more to come' after new deal

Tuchel vows 'more to come' after new deal

LONDON • Chelsea yesterday rewarded Thomas Tuchel for winning the Champions League in his first five months in charge with a new contract until 2024.

The German joined in January with the Blues languishing in ninth in the Premier League, but they went on to finish fourth in the table and reach the FA Cup final.

On his extension, Tuchel said he could not "imagine a better occasion for a contract renewal" and promised the fans "there is far more to come".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Morikawa takes early lead at Memorial

WASHINGTON • Collin Morikawa, last year's PGA Championship winner, fired a six-under 66 to seize the early lead on Thursday before thunderstorms wiped out the opening round of the PGA Tour's Memorial tournament.

The American fired seven birdies against a lone bogey to grab a one-stroke lead when play was halted at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio. The round resumed yesterday with six players in the field of 120 yet to tee off, followed by the second round.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE