Sports World: Trevor, 16, wins junior speed skating title

Trevor, 16, wins junior speed skating title

Singapore short track speed skater Trevor Tan, 16, won the men's Junior B 1,000m title at the Asia Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy in Kunming, China yesterday.

He clocked 1min 29.899sec to top the five-strong final for 15-to 16-year-olds (as of July 1) ahead of China's Jin Xuanzhou (1:30.477) and Liang Mincai (1:31.310).

Felix will be part of US relay pool for worlds

LOS ANGELES • Six-time Olympic champion Allyson Felix will be a part of the United States' 4x400m relay pool for next month's World Championships in Doha, her brother and agent Wes announced on Tuesday.

Felix, America's most decorated track and field athlete, is making a comeback after giving birth to a daughter last year and had not competed for 13 months until last month's US championships. The 33-year-old qualified for the relay pool with a sixth-place finish in the 400m at the US meet.

REUTERS

Jamaican sprinter in Doha dope doubt

KINGSTON • Jamaica's world Under-20 sprint double gold medallist Briana Williams has tested positive for a banned diuretic, her lawyer said, potentially ruling the 17-year-old out of the athletics World Championships in Doha next month.

Williams has denied any wrongdoing and her lawyer Emir Crowne said the banned substance hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ), which can mask the use of anabolic steroids, appeared to have been in an over-the-counter cold remedy she had purchased.

REUTERS