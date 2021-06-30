Sports World : Torch relay moving off public roads

Torch relay moving off public roads

TOKYO • Tokyo yesterday decided to move the first half of the 15-day Olympic torch relay scheduled to take place in the capital off public roads, said the metropolitan government, as coronavirus infection numbers show signs of surging again.

The torch relay was due to reach the capital on July 9, passing mostly through outer suburbs and islands before reaching the city centre from July 17 to the opening ceremony on July 23. During the first eight days until July 18, torch-lighting ceremonies will now also be held without fans.

REUTERS

10 Russian athletes get Olympics nod

MOSCOW • Three-time world high jump champion Maria Lasitskene and world champion pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova will lead the 10 Russian track and field athletes authorised to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, the country's athletics federation said yesterday.

The cap by World Athletics is a sanction in response to doping offences by senior federation officials. The country's name, anthem and flag have also been barred.

REUTERS

Durant to lead Team USA's title defence

LOS ANGELES • Kevin Durant will spearhead the United States basketball team, chasing a fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal, after the squad was named on Monday.

While the likes of Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James will be missing, it is still a team full of All-Stars, including Devin Booker.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE•