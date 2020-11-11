Sports World: Top-ranked Chen wins first World Cup title

Top-ranked Chen wins first World Cup title

WEIHAI (China) • China's world No. 1 Chen Meng emerged victorious in the ITTF Women's World Cup final in Weihai yesterday as she beat compatriot and world No. 3 Sun Yingsha 4-1.

After losing the opener 11-13, debutante Chen secured gold by winning the next four games 11-6, 11-9, 11-6, 11-8. Before that, Japan's Mima Ito beat Germany's Han Ying 11-2, 11-7, 11-9, 11-4 to claim the bronze medal.

Bellingham gets first England call-up

LONDON • Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been called up to the England squad for the first time after James Ward-Prowse and Trent Alexander-Arnold were forced to withdraw due to injury, the Football Association said yesterday.

The 17-year-old moved from Championship club Birmingham to the German Bundesliga club in the summer for an initial fee of £25 million (S$44.7 million).

REUTERS

Rapinoe slams United for investment delay

LONDON • World Cup-winning US midfielder Megan Rapinoe has denounced the lack of investment in women's football around the world, saying it was "disgraceful" that a club like Manchester United had taken so long to revive their team.

The Red Devils had faced criticism for not forming a team after their women's side was scrapped in 2005 and while they were granted a licence to play in the second-tier Championship in 2018, Rapinoe hit out at the lengthy gap.

REUTERS

Maradona could be discharged soon

BUENOS AIRES • Argentina football legend Diego Maradona is recovering well from a brain operation and post-surgery complications and should be discharged over the next couple of days, his personal physician said on Monday.

REUTERS