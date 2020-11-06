Sports World: Ting Wen lowers own 50 free national mark

Ting Wen lowers own 50 free national mark

National swimmer Quah Ting Wen yesterday set her third national record in the last fortnight while competing for DC Trident in the International Swimming League in Budapest.

The 28-year-old rewrote her short-course 50m freestyle national record of 24.26 seconds - set on Oct 26 - when she clocked 24.03sec. She was fourth, behind Energy Standard's Sarah Sjostrom (23.41) and Femke Heemskerk (23.79) as well as Iron's Ranomi Kromowidjojo (23.55).

Last Saturday, she broke Singapore's record for the short-course 50m butterfly with a 25.35sec effort.

Pliskova breaks off with coach Vallverdu

PRAGUE • Former tennis world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova has dropped coach Daniel Vallverdu after her 2020 season came to an end, the Czech said.

She appointed him last November after splitting with Conchita Martinez but enjoyed little success this season.

The world No. 6 lifted her only title of the year at Brisbane in January, suffering second-round exits at both the US Open, where she had been the top-ranked player in the field, and French Open.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Maradona making 'amazing' recovery

BUENOS AIRES • Argentinian great Diego Maradona is cracking jokes as he makes an "amazing" recovery following surgery for a brain clot, his personal physician said on Wednesday.

Dr Leopoldo Luque said the 60-year-old had "no neurological damage" and he was "happy to see him like that". Maradona's lawyer, Matias Morla, was equally optimistic over his recovery.

REUTERS