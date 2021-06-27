Sports World: Ting Wen books 100m free SEA Games spot

Ting Wen books 100m free SEA Games spot

Multiple SEA Games champion Quah Ting Wen secured her 100m freestyle spot in the year-end SEA Games in Vietnam yesterday, while her sister Jing Wen rewrote her 200m butterfly national record.

At the 16th Singapore National Swimming Championships Invitationals (Major Games Qualifier), Ting Wen won in 55.44sec but did not meet the Olympic qualifying mark of 54.38sec.

Meanwhile in California, Jing Wen clocked 2min 10.01sec at the Dolfin Fran Crippen Pro Swim Meet Of Champions in Mission Viejo, bettering her previous 200m fly mark of 2:10.26 set at the 2019 Fina Swimming World Cup Singapore.

FA wants Southgate to stay beyond 2022

LONDON • The English Football Association (FA) wants manager Gareth Southgate to remain in the job beyond the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, its chief executive Mark Bullingham told British media on Friday.

The 50-year-old Southgate has steered England to the last 16 at the European Championship, where they host Germany on Tuesday. He also led his country to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and a third-place finish in the inaugural 2019 Nations League.

Premier League to provide defibrillators

LONDON • The English Premier League said on Friday that it is funding defibrillators at grassroots football clubs and facilities to save lives if someone suffers a cardiac arrest in the wake of Christian Eriksen's collapse at the European Championship.

The Denmark midfielder collapsed in his team's group opener against Finland. His life was saved when CPR was administered to him on the pitch and his heart was restarted with a defibrillator. The Premier League added that "more than 2,000 sites will benefit" with the first 1,000 units of Automated External Defibrillators to be delivered before the 2021-22 season begins.

Day shoots a 62 to seize the lead

LOS ANGELES • Australia's Jason Day posted the low round of the day, an eight-under 62, to grab the 36-hole lead on Friday at the Travelers Championship.

Day, the former world No. 1 who has slipped to 71st in the rankings, sank eight birdies without a bogey in his second round to reach a nine-under 131 total. Bubba Watson (66) and first-round co-leader Kramer Hickok (69) are one behind.

Kidd to coach old club Mavericks

LOS ANGELES • Jason Kidd, who won a National Basketball Association (NBA) title with the Dallas Mavericks as a player in 2011, has agreed to a deal to coach the club, according to multiple media reports on Friday.

The Mavericks also hired long-time Nike executive Nico Harrison as general manager, according to The Athletic, ESPN, USA Today and other media, citing unnamed sources.

