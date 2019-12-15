Sports World: Tight security for Wednesday's Clasico

Tight security for Wednesday's Clasico

BARCELONA • Some 3,000 police officers and private security agents will be deployed for the rescheduled Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid next week, Spanish officials said on Friday.

Catalan separatists have called for a "massive" protest outside the Nou Camp, where the La Liga match will be played on Wednesday.

The fixture was originally scheduled for Oct 26 but had to be postponed following a wave of pro-independence demonstrations.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Neymar sues Barca for $4.5m in wages

MADRID • Brazilian forward Neymar has filed a fresh lawsuit against Barcelona to demand some €3 million (S$4.52 million) of unpaid wages, a judicial source said on Friday.

According to Spanish newspaper El Mundo, he alleges Barcelona withheld part of his salary when he quit the club to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Norris voted Rookie of the Year by F1 fans

LONDON • McLaren's Lando Norris has been voted Rookie of the Year by Formula One fans, despite Red Bull's Alexander Albon finishing eighth - three places higher in the driver's championship.

British newcomer Norris, 20, received 76 per cent of the votes in a poll conducted by the official Formula One website. Anglo-Thai racer Albon, 23, named Rookie of the Year by the International Automobile Federation last week, was second with 16 per cent. Williams' British rookie George Russell was third on 8 per cent. A total of 86,922 fans voted.

REUTERS

Azarenka to miss Australian Open

MELBOURNE • All the world's top 50 men and women tennis players, bar Victoria Azarenka, have confirmed they will start the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the season - next month.

Top-ranked Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty lead the field at the 115th edition of the Jan 20-Feb 7 tournament in Melbourne.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kiwi running legend Snell dies at 80

WELLINGTON • New Zealand running great Peter Snell, a triple Olympic gold medallist, has died at the age of 80, sports historian Ron Palenski said yesterday.

Palenski, a close friend, said Snell's wife Miki had informed him of the death. The New Zealand Herald said that Snell had died "after years of heart problems".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE•