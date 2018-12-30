Sports World: Tiger to skip PGA Tour opening event

Tiger to skip PGA Tour opening event

LOS ANGELES • Seven of the top eight players in the golf world rankings will contest next week's Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour, but 13th-ranked Tiger Woods will not be saying "Aloha" to golf fans in Hawaii.

It seems likely that the 14-time Major winner will begin his 2019 campaign at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego from Jan 24 to 27.

REUTERS

Tsitsipas stunned in British win

PERTH • A shock 7-6 (10-8), 6-4 win for the unheralded Cameron Norrie over rising Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas inspired Britain to a 2-1 victory in the opening tie of the mixed-team Hopman Cup in Perth yesterday.

Maria Sakkari squared the tie with a 6-0, 4-6, 6-2 win over Katie Boulter. In the deciding mixed doubles, it was the British who prevailed 4-3 (5-0), 3-4 (2-5), 4-3 (5-4).

In the late match, hosts Australia beat France 2-1.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Wild Oats XI's 9th title confirmed

SYDNEY • The crew of Australian super-maxi Wild Oats XI retained their ninth Sydney to Hobart yacht race line honours victory, after a protest lodged by the independent race committee was deemed invalid by an international jury yesterday.

Second-placed Black Jack's owner had claimed Wild Oats XI did not activate their automatic identification system during the race.

REUTERS