Sports World: Ticket lottery for Tokyo 2020 in offing

Ticket lottery for Tokyo 2020 in offing

TOKYO • The organisers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics yesterday launched a portal detailing prices and timings for Olympic events, as they prepare to throw open ticket applications via lottery for Japanese residents.

The new website lists prices for the record 339 events in 33 sports - ranging from the cheapest general tickets at 2,500 yen (S$30.41) to 300,000 yen for the best seats at the opening ceremony.

However, the website is currently for planning purposes only as the ticket lottery for Japanese residents runs from May 9 to 28, while overseas fans will be able to snap up tickets from June 15.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Joshua bout off after Miller fails dope test

NEW YORK • American Jarrell Miller was denied a licence to box by the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) over a failed drug test, scuppering his planned June 1 bout with world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

The NYSAC said on Wednesday that he was barred from fighting in the state following the news of his positive doping case.

Miller, who is undefeated in his 24 professional fights, was due to take on the unbeaten Briton at Madison Square Garden for the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organisation titles.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Court supports 'persecuted' Folau

SYDNEY • Tennis great Margaret Court yesterday leapt to the defence of Israel Folau, saying the Wallabies rugby union star was being "persecuted" for quoting the Bible in an anti-gay post on social media.

The devout Christian is facing the sack by Rugby Australia after posting on social media that "hell awaits" homosexuals.

The record 24-time Grand Slam singles winner, who is no stranger to controversial views, told The Australian newspaper that Folau was speaking from a belief that everyone can be saved if they repent.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Mahathir wants F1 back in Malaysia

TOKYO • Malaysia intends to bring back the Formula One race as there is still much interest in the sport, said Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, without mentioning exactly when it could make a comeback.

"We intend to bring back the Grand Prix, but I don't know if it's next year or the year after," he said at the American Malaysian Chamber of Commerce luncheon yesterday.

In 2017, the previous government decided to terminate the hosting contract, which began in 1999, owing to declining attendance and returns.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK