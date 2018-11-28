Sports World : Third straight win for Newcastle

Third straight win for Newcastle

LONDON • Newcastle beat Burnley 2-1 to pull further clear of the English Premier League relegation zone with a third successive win and their first at Turf Moor in over 40 years.

Federico Fernandez's fourth-minute shot, which took a huge deflection off Ben Mee, gave Newcastle an early lead before the lead was doubled by Ciaran Clark in the 23rd minute. The hosts pulled one back with Sam Vokes' header five minutes before half-time.

Newcastle moved up into 13th place in the top-flight football table, four points clear of the bottom three, with Burnley just a point above the relegation zone.

Campbell gets first managerial job

LONDON • Former England defender Sol Campbell has taken over as manager of English fourth-tier League Two club Macclesfield Town on an 18-month deal, the football club said yesterday.

Macclesfield, who are bottom of the league with just two wins from 19 games, has been without a manager since Mark Yates was sacked on Oct 8.

Campbell, 44, who will be taking up his first managerial position, has been working with England Under-21s as part of the Football Association's plan to give black and minority ethnic coaches experience in the national team set-up.

Wada team to retrieve doping info

MOSCOW • A team of unnamed experts sent by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) will meet Russian officials in Moscow today to begin the process of recovering data from the era of institutional doping.

The face-to-face meeting will prepare the ground for the process, which could take days or even weeks, of extracting doping data from the former Moscow laboratory.

Wada suspended Russian doping agency Rusada in November 2015, after investigations found that, between 2011 and 2015, the country organised massive doping fraud centred on a Moscow testing laboratory. Wada made access to the lab a prerequisite of reinstating Rusada.

