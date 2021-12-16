Sports World: Thiem, Raducanu out of Abu Dhabi event

Thiem, Raducanu out of Abu Dhabi event

ABU DHABI • Dominic Thiem has delayed his comeback from a wrist injury and pulled out of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, the former US Open champion said on Tuesday.

The Austrian, 28, has not played since suffering the injury in June.

Britain's US Open women's champion Emma Raducanu withdrew on Monday from the event starting today to Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19.

Boca edge out Barca to win Maradona Cup

RIYADH • Boca Juniors beat Barcelona on penalties in a friendly match in honour of the late Diego Maradona on Tuesday in Riyadh.

The match finished 1-1 before the Argentina side won the inaugural Maradona Cup 4-2 in the shoot-out.

Uruguay get new national coach

LONDON • Former Inter Miami and Monterrey boss Diego Alonso will be the new coach of Uruguay, the country's football association said on Tuesday. The 46-year-old replaces Oscar Tabarez, who was sacked last month after 15 years in the job.

