Sports World - The Singapore Slingers beat Causeway rivals Westports Malaysia Dragons 87-76 in the Asean Basketball League at the Stadium Maba in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Slingers down Dragons in ABL

The Singapore Slingers beat Causeway rivals Westports Malaysia Dragons 87-76 in the Asean Basketball League at the Stadium Maba in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Xavier Alexander and John Fields topped the scoring for the Singapore side with 28 points apiece. Jerran Young chipped in with 17.

The Slingers stayed third in the 10-team league with an 11-7 record, while the Dragons are eighth (6-11). Both teams meet again at the OCBC Arena tomorrow.

Shin takes over lead, Wie seven shots back

BANGKOK • South Korea's Jenny Shin birdied the final hole for a four-under 68 and a one-shot lead after the second round of the LPGA Thailand event yesterday.

Shin's 11-under total of 133 put her ahead of American Lizette Salas, Australia's Minjee Lee and first-round leader Ji Eun-hee after a hot day at the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course.

Thai world No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn had back-to-back double-bogeys on the sixth and seventh en route to a 72. She was tied for 19th in a bunch of seven, including Michelle Wie, defending champion at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore next week.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MotoGP street race planned for Lombok

LOMBOK • Indonesia is set to host a MotoGP street race for three years from 2021 on the island of Lombok, which was rocked by deadly earthquakes last year, the country's tourism development agency said yesterday.

The premier motorbike race will be held on a new circuit, reportedly 4.32km with 18 corners, and will double as a regular street at other times.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Team Sky's Swift in ICU after heavy crash

LONDON • Team Sky cyclist Ben Swift is recovering in intensive care after suffering a ruptured spleen when he crashed during a training ride with teammate Geraint Thomas in Tenerife, Spain.

The 31-year-old, who returned to Sky this season after a two-year stint with UAE Team Emirates, clipped a rock while descending on Wednesday. He also suffered "multiple contusions and there is evidence of multiple areas of bruising", said Sky. REUTERS

IOC censures India over Pakistan visa row

NEW DELHI • The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has suspended all Indian applications to host events and urged international sports federations not to stage competitions in the country after two Pakistani shooters were denied visas.

They were due to take part in a World Cup event in New Delhi this weekend. It followed last week's attack by a Pakistan-based militant group in the disputed region of Kashmir, which killed at least 40 paramilitary police.

The refusal went against the principles of the Olympic charter relating to discrimination and political interference from the host country. REUTERS