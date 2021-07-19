Sports World: Thai sisters win LPGA event with second 59

Thai sisters win LPGA event with second 59

LOS ANGELES • Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn shot their second 11-under 59 in better-ball play to capture the LPGA Great Lakes Bay Invitational, taking a three-stroke victory on Saturday over defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura.

Ariya, 25, and Moriya, 26, finished at 24-under 256 at windy Midland Country Club golf course in Michigan.

Clanton and Jasmine won the inaugural event in 2019 by a whopping six strokes. The tournament was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Jimenez returns in friendly after injury

LONDON • Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez, 30, played his first game since fracturing his skull in November, featuring in a 1-0 pre-season friendly defeat by third-tier Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

The Mexico international, who now wears protective headgear, has scored 48 goals in 110 appearances for Wolves in all competitions, and netted four times in 10 Premier League games last season before his injury.

REUTERS

Arsenal to pay $93m for Brighton's White

LONDON • Arsenal have agreed a deal in principle to sign Brighton centre-back Ben White for £50 million (S$93 million), the British media reported on Saturday.

White, 23, was a late call-up to the England squad for Euro 2020 but did not feature as his country lost to Italy in the final. He was among the standout performers for the Seagulls last term, making 36 Premier League appearances in the heart of the defence.

REUTERS

Nothing can separate Charlo and Castano

LOS ANGELES • Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano fought to a draw on Saturday, denying either a historic victory that would have crowned one of them the first four-belt undisputed champion in boxing's super welterweight division.

Charlo, who moved to 34-1 with one tie, kept his three belts (WBC, WBA and IBF) while Castano is now 17-0 with two draws and 12 knockouts and retained the WBO strap. Judges delivered a split decision draw - with one having it 114-113 for Argentina's Castano, another 114-114 and the third raised eyebrows by scoring it a one-sided 117-111 in favour of American Charlo.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE