Sports World: Tg Pagar penalised for breaking SPL rule

Tg Pagar penalised for breaking SPL rule

Geylang International have been awarded a 3-0 win in their Nov 4 Singapore Premier League (SPL) match against Tanjong Pagar United after the latter were sanctioned for infringing competition rules, the SPL announced yesterday.

All clubs, excluding Albirex Niigata, Brunei DPMM and Young Lions, have to field at least three Under-23 players in the first half of each match. But in the 45th minute, U-23 player Syabil Hisham was replaced by Brazilian Luiz Junior, 30. According to SPL rules, if any U-23 player is substituted in the first half, the player shall be replaced by another U-23 player, except when an U-23 player is ordered off the field of play.

Fifth-placed Geylang, who won 1-0 on the night, remain on 19 points with fourth-placed Balestier.

EPL and EFL agree $450m rescue plan

LONDON • The English Premier League (EPL) and the English Football League (EFL) yesterday agreed a £250 million (S$449.4 million) rescue package, ending months of uncertainty for lower-league clubs struggling financially amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The EFL said clubs in Leagues One and Two - the third and fourth tiers - would receive grants worth £50 million, while the EPL will help the EFL secure a £200 million loan facility for clubs in the second-tier Championship.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Barca should have sold Messi: club chief

BARCELONA • Barcelona interim president Carlos Tusquets yesterday told radio station RAC1 the La Liga club should have cashed in on captain Lionel Messi during the summer transfer window.

Tusquets, in charge until the club elections in January, said his sale would have been "desirable", with Barca trimming their wage bill amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

REUTERS