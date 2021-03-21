Sports World: Teo 8th in 10m pistol, other women in action

Teo 8th in 10m pistol, other women in action

Singapore shooter Teo Shun Xie finished eighth in the final of the women's 10m air pistol event with a score of 114 at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in New Delhi yesterday.

India's Yashaswini Singh Deswal (238.8) and Manu Bhaker (236.7) were first and second respectively while Viktoria Chaika (215.9) of Belarus was third.

The competition continues till March 29, with Teo and Teh Xiu Hong competing in the women's 25m air pistol. Martina Veloso and Jasmine Ser are also in action in the women's 50m rifle three positions.

Fulham blow chance to exit drop zone

LONDON • Fulham's bid for Premier League survival suffered a major blow as Raphinha sealed Leeds United's 2-1 win at Craven Cottage on Friday.

Patrick Bamford put Leeds in front in the first half and, although Joachim Andersen equalised before the break, the 24-year-old Brazilian punished Fulham's sloppy defending in the second half to win it.

Scott Parker's side remain third from bottom, two points behind 17th-placed Newcastle (28) before the Magpies' visit to Brighton (16th, 29) yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ronaldo voted the top dog in Serie A

MILAN • Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was named Serie A's Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season at the Gran Gala del Calcio on Friday.

The veteran Portuguese won the award, which is voted by the Italian Footballers' Association, after helping Juventus to a ninth successive Serie A title last season.

His sensational strike against Sampdoria in December 2019 was also voted Goal of the Season.

REUTERS