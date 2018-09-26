Sports World: Telcos to screen League Cup games

Telcos to screen League Cup games

Football fans can watch English League Cup telecasts in Singapore for the first time since 2016, after local broadcasters Singtel and StarHub inked an 11th-hour deal yesterday with sports marketing agency Reddentes Sports, who secured broadcast rights from English Football League's official global distributor Pitch International.

Selected third-round matches will be shown on the telcos' pay TV and over-the-top platforms from today. Both telcos will also start screening the second-tier English Championship games from Saturday. However, there were no updates by both telcos about the European football competitions at press time.

Uefa probes further into PSG's finances

PARIS • Uefa said on Monday it had ordered accusations that Paris Saint-Germain have broken its financial fair play rules to be referred to its financial unit "for further investigation".

European football's governing body initially opened an investigation into the Ligue 1 champions' spending in September last year after the club signed Brazilian midfielder Neymar for €222 million (S$356.7 million). In June, Uefa's Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) closed its investigation only to re-open it just a month later.

Uefa said on Monday the case has now been referred "back to the CFCB Investigatory Chamber for further investigation".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Pliskova's WTA Finals bid dented in Wuhan

WUHAN (China) • Karolina Pliskova was stunned 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 by local favourite Wang Qiang in the second round of tennis' Wuhan Open yesterday.

The Czech was coming off her Pan Pacific Open win in Tokyo on Sunday which moved her into the eighth and last qualifying spot for next month's WTA Finals in Singapore. However, Wang was also in good form which saw her win the Guangzhou Open last week, her second WTA title this year.