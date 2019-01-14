Sports World: Teen paddler Koen wins three golds

Teen paddler Koen wins three golds

Teenage Singapore paddler Koen Pang clinched a hat-trick of titles at the National Table Tennis Grand Finale, which ended yesterday.

The 16-year-old beat Josh Chua 4-0 in the men's singles and partnered Ethan Poh and Wong Xinru respectively to win the men's doubles 3-1 and mixed doubles 3-2.

Yu Mengyu beat Lin Ye 4-0 in the women's singles in a match-up of national players, while teenagers Zhou Jingyi and Ser Linqian beat Wong and Goi Ruixuan 3-0 in the women's doubles.

Griezmann ensures Atletico keep pace

MADRID • Antoine Griezmann proved to be Atletico Madrid's decisive figure yet again, as the France forward struck the only goal in a 1-0 win at home to Levante which kept Diego Simeone's side in touch with LaLiga leaders Barcelona.

Griezmann's penalty was awarded after Levante midfielder Nikola Vukcevic was penalised for handball in the area. Yesterday's victory took second-placed Atletico to 38 points after 19 games.

Kuchar continues good play in Hawaii

HONOLULU • Matt Kuchar went bogey-free again to earn a two-stroke lead over Andrew Putnam after the third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii on Saturday.

An inability to birdie the par-five 18th, where he hit a poor third shot, was the only minor complaint he had after a four-under 66 at Waialae Country Club.

He recorded an 18-under 192 total, while Putnam drained a birdie at the last for a 67 to go 16 under.

IPC to seek solution for Israeli swimmers

KUALA LUMPUR • The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) expressed its disappointment on Saturday, after Malaysia said it would not allow Israeli swimmers to attend a competition in the country that will serve as a qualifying event for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

However, the IPC said in a statement that it would aim to "find a solution" to the issue, as entering Malaysia on an Israeli passport remains prohibited.

