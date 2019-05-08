Sports World: Tearful Godin to end 9-year Atletico stint

Tearful Godin to end 9-year Atletico stint

MADRID • Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin is leaving the Spanish football club after nine years when his contract expires next month, the Uruguayan defender announced at a press conference yesterday as he fought back tears.

Godin, 33, has played 387 times for Atletico since joining from Villarreal in 2010, scoring 27 goals - including the one which clinched the club's first LaLiga title in 18 years in a 1-1 draw at Barcelona in 2014.

He did not say where he is going, but Spanish media have reported that he is on his way to Italian Serie A club Inter Milan.

Djokovic makes flying start at Madrid Open

MADRID • Novak Djokovic needed just 65 minutes to make a winning start at tennis' Madrid Open yesterday, hammering American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-2 to reach the third round.

The top seed and world No. 1 is hoping to win the title for a third time, after victories in 2011 and 2016.

In the women's draw, third seed and two-time champion Simona Halep of Romania ended the hopes of Briton Johanna Konta with a 7-5, 6-1 win in the second round.

Queen's Club reserves wild card for Murray

LONDON • Andy Murray has been given a wild card to play at London's Queen's Club next month even though he has yet to set a date for a potential return to tennis after hip surgery.

The June 17-23 tournament in London could offer the five-time winner a chance of some grass-court action ahead of Wimbledon.

The British former world No. 1, currently ranked 217th, had the hip resurfacing operation in January and has said that he is now pain-free.

