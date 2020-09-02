Sports World: Teams may forfeit games due to virus

Teams may forfeit games due to virus

BERN • Uefa has confirmed that teams could ultimately forfeit upcoming Nations League matches if they are unable to turn out due to players testing positive for Covid-19, or that the drawing of lots could decide a result.

Two rounds of matches will be played from tomorrow to next Tuesday, the first international games in Europe since last November, and Uefa acknowledged that preparations were progressing against "a background of difficulties".

All the matches are due to be played in the originally scheduled venues except Moldova v Kosovo, which has been moved to Parma, Italy.

REUTERS

World Rugby offers $3.4m in funding

MELBOURNE • World Rugby said yesterday it would allocate US$2.5 million (S$3.4 million) among rugby sevens nations that have qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games to cope with further disruptions to the global sevens calendar due to the coronavirus crisis.

The governing body added it had called off the Sydney and Hamilton rounds of the World Sevens Series scheduled for January "due to the ongoing and dynamic global nature of the Covid-19 pandemic".

Organisers now hope to kick off the series in Hong Kong and Singapore in April.

REUTERS

Mkhitaryan leaves Arsenal to join Roma

ROME • Armenia midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has joined Serie A side AS Roma on a permanent deal after terminating his contract with Arsenal, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 31-year-old joined the Italian outfit at the start of last season on loan after a disappointing 18-month spell at the Gunners following a swop deal in January 2018, which saw Chile forward Alexis Sanchez move to Manchester United.

Mkhitaryan scored nine goals and grabbed six assists last season as Roma finished fifth in the league to qualify for the Europa League. The new Serie A campaign will start on Sept 19, according to Ansa news agency.

REUTERS